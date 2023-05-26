(WSYR-TV) — We are sprinting into the holiday weekend and that means warmer weather.

This weekend and through next week, CNY is going to be in the mid-to-upper 80s, but how hot is too hot? Erik and Steve debate.

Plus, the median age of the U.S. has gone up. Bridge Street discussions the possible reasons why. Which also leads into a conversation about the Top Baby Names of 2022, and how come you don’t see that many young Steves anymore?

They then finish up with the Brady Bunch house which is on the market for a cool $5.5 million. Can you afford it?