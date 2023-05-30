(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Erik have returned from a three-day break for Memorial Day and recap their time off.

What a weekend weather wise it was, and apparently it will be here for the rest of the week. Memorial Day weekend has become synonymous with lacrosse for lacrosse fans, but this weekend ended in disappointment. Syracuse lost to Boston College in the national semifinal. It was SU’s second loss to BC this season.

The duo then wraps up host chat with conversations about a Facebook phishing scam, a World War II vet finally walking the aisle for his college graduation and the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile getting a name change.