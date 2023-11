(WSYR-TV) — Erik and Iris finish out the week, and begin host chat with a talk about the weekend and how they go about things on their days off. They then highlight a Jim Teske article pointing out how this is one of the hottest years in Central New York history. Erik and Iris then highlight some movie news since the end of the actors’ strike, including a film that was shot here in Syracuse starring Jesse Eisenberg and Adrian Brody.