(WSYR-TV) — Erik and Iris are back after a holiday weekend. The two share what they did, and just how quickly the two days fly by.

How are feeling after at Monday morning freeze? Iris and Erik had to make sure they allotted some extra time to defrost their vehicles.

Weather will certainly play a factor in holiday travel which is expected to be an all-time high. The duo share some experiences from their time traveling during the holiday.

They finish up by sharing stories of Quadruplets attending SU, and the latest inductees in the Strong Museum Toys Hall-of-Fame.