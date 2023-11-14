(WSYR-TV) — Steve is back after a few days off but he might need another after that Bills loss on Monday night. Steve tells Iris about his weekend and how he thinks his Bills might be watching the playoffs instead of participating.

He then recaps the weekend he spent on the pitch. His son Luke, and the Westhill Boys Soccer team, played in the NYS semifinals. They ended up losing to a team from Rochester, but it doesn’t take away from the magical run they had. Congrats Luke.

Iris then changes things up with her take on “Friendsgiving.” And the duo talks about their experience with the newish holiday.

They then finish with a look at a recent survey that highlights the positive sayings that Americans dislike the most. Take a look.