(WSYR-TV) — We are almost through the work week and Steve and Iris are bringing an interesting topic to host chat. The workforce is getting younger and their bringing their own slang.

Here are some examples:

ICK (TURN OFFS)

NAUR (NO)

SLAY (DO A GREAT JOB)

UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT (DO SOMETHING CORRECTLY)

SAY LESS (SAY NO MORE)

UNSERIOUS (SOMETHING IS RIDICULOUS)

RIZZ (CHARISMA)

L OR W (WIN OR LOSS)

Do you recognize any?