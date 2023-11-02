(WSYR-TV) — The calendar has turned to the second day in November and for Steve it means postseason soccer. His son Luke helped Westhill advance in the state tournament. Steve says he doesn’t want it to end.

In other sports news, the SU men’s basketball team completed its exhibition schedule, the Texas Rangers won the World Series, and college basketball hall-of-famer Bob Knight passed away at the age of 83.

Steve and Iris finish up host chat with a conversation about tipping, and how Door Dash is trying to institute a new way to do so.