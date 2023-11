(WSYR-TV) — After a crazy weekend that saw Syracuse fire its head football coach, Dino Babers, Erik and Iris recap the big news of the weekend. They begin host chat with the Babers-firing, and talk about what it means for Central New York.

They also chat about the news of Rosalynn Carter’s passing. The former First Lady passed away at the age of 96.

The duo then finishes up with conversations about Bills big win over the Jets and the nice Thank You-note from the students of Our Lady of Pompeii.