(WSYR-TV) — How is everyone doing after Mother Nature’s first appearance in Central New York with the white stuff?

Tuesday’s commute home was a difficult, but as Steve shares, it was his walk to the studio Wednesday morning that almost did him in.

If the weather was getting you down, the SU MBB win over LSU was a bright spot; and so was the university announcing its next head football coach Fran Brown. Iris asks Steve what set Fran apart from the rest of the candidates.

They then finish up host chat with a deep-dive into this week’s Dancing with the Stars. It came with quite a surprise at the end and it left our two host speechless.