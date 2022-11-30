(WSYR-TV) — With the windy weather coming into town, Steve is thankful he has procrastinated putting the Christmas tree lights up, but has given himself a deadline of this weekend to get to work.

Allison is fascinated by the word “Gaslight” and how it has been chosen as the word of the year by Miriam-Webster’s Dictionary. Plus, did you know that word is a lot older than you might think?

And finally, McDonalds is offering free McDonalds for life via their McGold Card sweepstakes. Could you eat free McDonalds for the rest of your life?