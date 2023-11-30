(WSYR-TV) — We in the back half of the week and Steve & Iris are here to get us to the weekend.

They begin the show with a host chat conversation centered around a predicament for Steve. He is heading to a Christmas party Friday and he needs a gift that costs less $20. It’s a white-elephant style party and Steve doesn’t know what to buy. He’s asking for help, you can email BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com.

They then transition to Mark Cuban potentially leaving “Shark Tank” on ABC. He’s said next season will be his last. He’s also selling his majority stake in his NBA franchise, the Dallas Mavericks. He says he wants to spend more time with family.

The duo then finishes up with a talk about Red Lobster and how their endless shrimp campaign has cost them a lot of money.