(WSYR-TV) — Big news for Syracuse Orange fans: the Syracuse Men’s Basketball Team has just won their first game! They beat New Hampshire 83 to 72, giving head coach Adrian Autry his first-ever victory as head coach of the Orange.

They’ll play Canisius on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at the JMA Wireless dome.

