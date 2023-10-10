(WSYR-TV) — Steve has returned and fill us in on his rainy weekend, which included a trip to the LaFayette Apple Festival.

He then wants to rehash a couple conversations that Iris and Erik talked about on Monday. The biggest being… who is leaving all these ducks around NewsChannel 9?

The duo then switches gears to flying. Steve and his wife are about to take a trip soon, and he wants to discuss with Iris the Top 7 things that annoy passengers most, according to Sky Scanner. Topics include: asking someone to change seats, using both armrests, and personal grooming.

Finally, they finish up with the news that lacrosse could get added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.