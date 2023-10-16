(WSYR-TV) — Gomez joins Bridge Street this Monday, sitting in for Steve. Him and Iris get acquainted by discussing Gomez’s love for comedy.

He even previews his upcoming show at The View Event Center in Tully Saturday, October 28. It stars Terry McNeely and features Gomez. The view has added a new cabin for an overnight stay.

You can learn more at TheViewAtSunsetPines.com.

The duo then discusses the untimely passing of Suzanne Somers. The “Threes Company” and “Step By Step” star passed away this weekend at the age of 76.

Host Chat finishes up with a look at last night’s Buffalo Bills win on Sunday Night Football.