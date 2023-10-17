(WSYR-TV) — Steve is back in the co-host Tuesday, along with Iris, and the duo begins by talking Taylor. Swift has dominated the box office with her “Eras Tour” concert movie.

Steve then shares a heartwarming story about his Father-in-Law and how his health scare from four years ago was celebrated during his 70th birthday this past weekend.

They then take to the gridiron, where former SU offensive lineman, Justin Pugh, is now selling “Straight Off the Couch” merch after his Sunday Night Football appearance.

And finally, Steve and Iris chat about how workers returning to the office are spending more daily than they did before.