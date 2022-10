(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Christina discuss the beauty of fall in Central New York, which leads to a talk about adults and Halloween. There was a blackout at the Utica Comets game Monday night forcing the postponement of the their home opener.

Plus, how do you feel about the “thumbs up” emoji? Well, Steve and a slew of Gen Z’ers feel it is a bit passive aggressive. That opens a can of worms talking about which emojis trigger our hosts.