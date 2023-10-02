(WSYR-TV) — Iris and Erik are back to begin this week of Bridge Street. They kickoff host chat with a discussion about the calendar turning over to October, but Mother Nature still having her eyes on Summer.

Not that either of them will complain, though, they love this weather.

With October arriving, so has Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The two discuss the importance of bringing awareness to the disease that has affected so many people – not only in Central New York, but the whole United States.

Finally, they finish with a sports roundup. The Orange had a disappointing outcome Saturday at the JMA Dome. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills and Damar Hamlin were the feel good story of the week. Plus, Breanna Stewart is showing off her greatness again.