(WSYR-TV) — The Infantis hosted Bridge Street this Friday morning. They talked about their sleeping habits, and a new study showing that snoozing your alarm may actually offer some health benefits.

A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research found that brief snooze periods can help against mood decline, improve cognitive functioning and alleviate sleep inertia.

There’s also a new TikTok trend called “silent walking,” which, in reality, is just walking. What it refers to is walking with no distractions like talking, listening to music, etc. Steve likes to walk in silence, but Kim likes to keep things more social and chat.