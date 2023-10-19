(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Iris talk about the WNBA finals, and how the Las Vegas Aces just narrowly squeezed pass the New York Liberty, winning 70-69 to take home the title for a second year in a row.

They also talk about a couple that claimed they saw Bigfoot on a trip in Colorado.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is celebrating the one-year birthday of twin elephants Yaad and Tukada, who turn one year old on Oct. 24. This Sunday, the Zoo is set to host a birthday party. The two elephants have doubled in size since birth and are starting to be more independent, according to Zoo spokespeople.

There will be an elephant chat at noon, and a “Happy Birthday” singalong and cake smash at 2 p.m. to celebrate the big day. Learn more at rosamondgiffordzoo.org.