(WSYR-TV) — Steve has returned to the desk Tuesday, also joining a returning Iris, who had a four-day weekend.

After the two catch up on what they had going on over the past few days, they chat about one of Steve’s new favorite artists… Jason Mraz. Since joining “Dancing with the Stars” Steve has taken a shinning to the singer/songwriter. Well, turns out he is coming to Upstate New York. Will Steve head out to see him?

The duo then remembers the life of Bobi. He’s officially the oldest dog to ever live. Unfortunately, he passed away recently. The topic leads to Steve showing Iris the proper way of computing dog years.

They then finish up with a conversation about tipping. There was a recent article that asked if “everyone is tipping correctly?” Are you tipping pre-tax or post-tax? The gang figures it out.