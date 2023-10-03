(WSYR-TV) — Steve is back in the co-host chair Tuesday. He and Iris begin with the great news that Charlotte Sena, the girl in the Albany-area that was abducted a few days ago, was found safe and reunited with her family.

The duo discusses the scene that led to an arrest and the great work from the police that gave this story a happy ending.

They then turn their attention to pop culture’s top storyline… Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Steve shares a nice little story on how this has changed his home dynamic with watching football on television. Meanwhile, Iris is just her for a potential “Love Story.”

Steve and Iris finish up with a conversation about a Phillies fan getting turned away from the stadium for trying to bring in a support-alligator. Yep, a “support-alligator.” Can’t hate him for trying, I guess.