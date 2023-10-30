(WSYR-TV) — It’s the day before Halloween and I mustache you a question…

What is Erik thinking wearing a mustache?

Today, filling in for Steve, he busted out the lip-sweater, which he says is for a Halloween costume. Iris just wants to know how long this is going to be a thing.

They then move onto an eventful weekend for the NewsChannel 9 crew at the Emmys. Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean each took how awards for their work on “Living with Lyme” and “Veteran’s Voices.”

Finally, the duo finishes up with chats about the shocking death of Matthew Perry, and the rising costs of Halloween candy.