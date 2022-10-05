(WSYR-TV) — Today, Oct. 5, is World Teacher Day! Make sure to take the time and thank a teacher who has made a big impact on your life. It’s important to be thankful for teachers every day, but it’s especially important today.

Forbes Magazine recently shared a list of states with the most confrontational drivers. The results may surprise you.

Utah Missouri Colorado Oklahoma New Mexico

Many think the most confrontational drivers reside in the most populous states, like New York, California, and Florida. However, surprisingly, those states ranked as having the most polite drivers overall.

Along with World Teacher Day, Oct. 5 is also a day designated to celebrate the vegetable kale. It’s National Kale Day. The goal behind making Oct. 5 National Kale Day is to spread awareness of the versatility and health benefits of kale. However, it appears nothing can make Steve Infanti believe that anyone actually enjoys eating the vegetable.

Some big news happened in professional baseball last night. Aaron Judge broke a record, hitting his 62nd home run this season. That number is now the largest number of home runs held by any MLB player in the American League during one single season.