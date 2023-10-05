(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Iris talk about the odd summer weather we are experiencing during the early days of October.

Also, did you know that Uber will now pick up your packages and take them to UPS, FedEx or USPS? This will allow customers to send up to five packages at a time for a $5 flat fee or $3 for Uber One members.

Steve came across a story about a tourist in Brazil who, turns out, was poisoned by a palm reader who told the tourist she did not have long to live. The tourist ate a piece of chocolate from the palm reader as a parting gift, and later that day, passed away.