(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Iris try to solve a mystery. Who keeps leaving tiny ducks all over the NewsChannel 9 workspace? Some people think Iris herself is behind it. Is it a TikTok trend?

Steve also mentions that Super DIRT week will see racing action now start at 1 p.m. due to rainy weather.

The hosts also shared some sad news for raspberry lovers: the Girl Scouts are now discontinuing Raspberry Rallies. The Rallies was introduced last year as a similar cookie to the beloved Thin Mint.