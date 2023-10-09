(WSYR-TV) — After a long and wet weekend, Bridge Street is back.

Erik is in for Steve to begin the week with Iris. They begin with a recap of the weekend, and how it was not kind to football fans of Central New York – unless you root for the Jets. T

hey then transition into SuperDIRT Week. The rain forced the event in Oswego to run three races Monday.

Speaking of rescheduling, Bruce Springsteen has scheduled a new date for his Syracuse-show, and Erik has a way to spin it for fans who might be depressed they have to wait until April to see the Boss.

Finally, Iris and Erik finish up with a story from RING, who is offering $1 million to anyone who can provide proof of the existence of extraterrestrial life using their RING cams at home.