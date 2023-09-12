(WSYR-TV) — Rough night for Steve as a Bills fan. The Bills lost a heartbreaker to the Jets, even though Aaron Rodgers was out for most of the game. With four turnovers by Josh Allen, it would take a lot for the Bills to come out on top.

Steve and Iris also talk about the new exhibit at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, featuring two Amur tiger cubs, born in late April to mother Zeya. The cubs — a male named Zuzaan, and female named Soba (pronounced ‘Zova’) — were born on the morning of April 29.

They also are both of the mindset that things are really starting to feel like fall. In fact, Wendy’s thinks so too. They’ve released a pumpkin spice flavored Frosty, as well as a few cold brew drinks to get in the fall spirit.