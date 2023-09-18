(WSYR-TV) — The NewsChannel 9 team lost a member of its extended family this past weekend.

John Burns, the husband of anchor Christie Casciano, passed away Saturday at the age of 70.

Christie and John were married for 29 years. John was a retired Detective Sergeant of the Syracuse PD, where he served 32 years. Along with Christie, he leaves behind five children: Stephanie MacDerment, Sarah Fairbrother, John “Jake”, Joseph, and Sophia – and also seven grandchildren.

Christie is one of the best teammates at NewsChannel 9, and we ask you all to keep her, and her entire family, in your thoughts and prayers.