(WSYR-TV) — Erik is back for a second straight day, filling in for Steve. So, Iris and him take the time to chat about the misty weather, the beginning of fall and how it is making them feel.

For Erik, it of course feels like football. Speaking of, the Orange took home some conference hardware and the team found out it’s game time vs. Clemson Sept. 30. It’s noon, right here on NewsChannel 9.

In the pro ranks, one member of the Bills Mafia was arrested after falling into a construction pit at the site of the new Bills Stadium this past weekend. He was intoxicated and naked, according to reports.

Also, ten games got added to the ABC/NewsChannel 9 Monday Night Football lineup – which is good news for us.

Plus, the duo finishes with chats about Thruway Toll prices going up, and an 18-year-old gift certificate getting cashed in at a popular Italian eatery in North Syracuse.