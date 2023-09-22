(WSYR-TV) — Happy Friday from Bridge Street. Steve and Iris are ready to get the weekend started, but before they do the duo chats about what a great Thursday the station had the New York State Broadcasters Association Awards.

Iris, Steve, Tim, and others took home honors. Honoring Black History, Bridge Street’s work with the United Way and its Day of Caring. And for the third year in a row, Steve’s radio show Orange Nation took home the best radio show award for medium sized markets.

They then transition to the sad news that Dancing with the Stars is on pause after one of its contestants withdrew from the competition because of the active writers and actors strike.

Steve and Iris also chat about the fun CNYSPCA event where people can “speed date” a slew of animals in hopes of making an adoption-connection.