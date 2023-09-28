(WSYR-TV) — Today’s show is so fetch. Erik and Iris recap their experiences at The Landmark watching Mean Girls: The Musical.

Though Iris says she is paying the consequences for after also hosting Syracuse Heart Challenge Executive Breakfast. But it was for a good cause, so Iris is pushing through.

To help her, Erik brought out the ‘Buffalo Your Pepsi’ ad campaign to Bridge Street. Buffalo Bills QB, Josh Allen, who is a rep for the brand, has a social media commercial out where he puts Buffalo sauce in his Pepsi. So, Erik had the great idea for the show to try.

He immediately regretted it.

You’ll have to take a look at that and plenty more on Thursday’s edition of Bridge Street.