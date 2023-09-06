(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Iris have returned after recovering from the New York State Fair and Labor Day. The pair discuss on the fair went, what they liked, and how some of our favorite attractions get broken down.

It’s also back to school time. Steve’s oldest son has his final first day of high school, returning to Westhill this morning. That leads to into a conversation about many districts in the U.S. going to a four-day school week. Teacher shortages have led to this move, but what do you think? Would you be in favor of a four-day school week?

They then finish up with convos about Breanna Stewart breaking the WNBA Single Season scoring record, the start of the NFL season, some Bills Mafia pickles, and Disney’s Aladdin coming to Syracuse.