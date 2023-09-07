(WSYR-TV) — To start the show, Steve and Iris talk about the postponement of Bruce Springsteen’s concert at the JAM Wireless Dome. He will also be postponing every concert of his scheduled this September due to peptic ulcer disease. If you had tickets to the show, you will be sent information about rescheduling dates. Currently, though, no dates have been set.

Speaking of music, the Rolling Stones are set to release a new album. The band announced they are preparing to release their first album with original material in 18 years since “A Bigger Bang.” This new album will be called “Hackney Diamonds.”

We had Siobhan Fallon Hogan on the show not long ago, and she visited the Manlius Cinema last night to premiere her movie “Shelter in Solitude.” You can catch the movie in theaters through Sept. 26.

Central New Yorker Kayla McKeon has made great strides in representation for people with down syndrome. She graduated from Onondaga Community College in 2022 and worked with Mattel in designing a Down Syndrome Barbie Doll. Kayla was named an Alumni Faces honoree for Onondaga Community College. She was named the National Down Syndrome Society’s Self-Advocate of the Year. A celebration will be held on OCC’s campus on Wed. Oct 18, at 5:30 p.m.