(WSYR-TV) — Happy birthday to Bridge Street. September 13th is the 19th birthday and the beginning of the 20th season for the show.

Steve and Iris take a trip down memory lane and show us what the show originally looked like in 2004. T

hey then talk about the new lineup for ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Football players usually do well on that show, but one player who won’t be doing any type of dancing in the near future is Aaron Rodgers. He’s out with a torn Achilles. His injury played a part in a cool story out of Wisconsin about a bar offering free bar tabs if Rodgers and the Jets lost against the Bills.

The duo then finishes up with conversations about Breanna Stewart and the Brady Bunch home being sold.