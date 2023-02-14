WSYR
Please enter a search term.
Posted: Feb 14, 2023 / 11:46 AM EST
Updated: Feb 14, 2023 / 11:46 AM EST
(WSYR-TV) — Love is in the air as we were joined by hosts Erik and Kate to discuss the top Valentine’s Day candy, a bill proposed to change the work week to four days, and the weather with Kate.
If you’d like to borrow a page from Rihanna’s Super Bowl style book, these long, red coats and jackets can give you a similar vibe.
You can be prepared to make a tempting dessert with the guidance of BestReviews baking expert Andrea Boudewijn.
Forgot to get a Valentine’s Day gift? We have last-minute gift ideas that can make this the best Valentine’s Day ever.