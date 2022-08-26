SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street was joined Friday morning by Eileen Jensen, the director of the New York Animal Agricultural Coalition.

Did you know that 6 calves have been born at the Fair as of August 26? Jensen expects 36 calves to be born before Labor Day!

Eileen Jensen said that working with New York dairy farmers is one of the most rewarding jobs.

Jensen also shared some facts about the dairy industry in New York State, saying that there are thousands of dairy farmers in New York State.

She hopes that everyone leaves the center with a sense of appreciation and understanding of animal agriculture and dairy production in New York.

You can also text MOO to 24587 to receive a text when a new calf is being born.