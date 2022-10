(WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street producer Laura Koch visits the CMC Haunted House in Cicero, braving goblins and ghouls as she makes her way through.

The CMC Dance Studio is one of the top competitive dance studios in the Syracuse area, celebrating its 25th year in operation. Their Haunted House is closed for the season, but we can expect to see a Polar Express exhibit for one weekend during December.

For more details on CMC Dance Studios and their upcoming events, you can visit CMCDanceCompany.com.