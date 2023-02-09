(WSYR-TV) — The big game is just a couple days away and the countdown is on for you to determine your spread. Melissa, Erik, and Steve share recipes of their favorite dips paired along with a cocktail.

Erik’s Taco Dip

Ingredients:

1 medium container of sour cream

1 package of cream cheese

1 packet of taco seasoning

Salsa

Taco cheese

Toppings of your choosing

Instructions:

Mix sour cream, cream cheese, and taco mix together Spread mix in the base of a pie pan or serving dish Add a layer of salsa Add a layer of taco cheese and other toppings Chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 min

John Daly Cocktail

Ingredients:

Twisted Tea Sweet Tea Whisky

Lemonade

Easy Cheesy Pizza Dip by Holly from Spend With Pennies

Ingredients:

8 oz softened cream cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ tsp dried oregano

¼ tsp dried basil

1 cup pizza sauce

¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese

Approx ¼ cup pepperoni slices

Tortilla chips or cut sourdough bread

Instructions: