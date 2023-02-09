(WSYR-TV) — The big game is just a couple days away and the countdown is on for you to determine your spread. Melissa, Erik, and Steve share recipes of their favorite dips paired along with a cocktail.
Erik’s Taco Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 medium container of sour cream
- 1 package of cream cheese
- 1 packet of taco seasoning
- Salsa
- Taco cheese
- Toppings of your choosing
Instructions:
- Mix sour cream, cream cheese, and taco mix together
- Spread mix in the base of a pie pan or serving dish
- Add a layer of salsa
- Add a layer of taco cheese and other toppings
- Chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 min
John Daly Cocktail
Ingredients:
- Twisted Tea Sweet Tea Whisky
- Lemonade
Easy Cheesy Pizza Dip by Holly from Spend With Pennies
Ingredients:
- 8 oz softened cream cheese
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ tsp dried oregano
- ¼ tsp dried basil
- 1 cup pizza sauce
- ¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese
- Approx ¼ cup pepperoni slices
- Tortilla chips or cut sourdough bread
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350℉
- Mix cream cheese, ¾ cup mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, oregano, and basil
- Spread into a pie pan or 2qt casserole dish. Top the cream cheese mixture with pizza sauce.
- Sprinkle remaining cheeses and pepperoni on top.
- Bake for 25 minutes.
- Cool for 5 minutes before serving. Serve with tortilla chips or bread.