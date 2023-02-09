(WSYR-TV) — The big game is just a couple days away and the countdown is on for you to determine your spread. Melissa, Erik, and Steve share recipes of their favorite dips paired along with a cocktail.

Erik’s Taco Dip

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium container of sour cream
  • 1 package of cream cheese
  • 1 packet of taco seasoning
  • Salsa
  • Taco cheese
  • Toppings of your choosing

Instructions:

  1. Mix sour cream, cream cheese, and taco mix together
  2. Spread mix in the base of a pie pan or serving dish
  3. Add a layer of salsa
  4. Add a layer of taco cheese and other toppings
  5. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 min

John Daly Cocktail

Ingredients:

  • Twisted Tea Sweet Tea Whisky
  • Lemonade

Easy Cheesy Pizza Dip by Holly from Spend With Pennies

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz softened cream cheese
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
  • ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • ½ tsp dried oregano
  • ¼ tsp dried basil
  • 1 cup pizza sauce
  • ¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese
  • Approx ¼ cup pepperoni slices
  • Tortilla chips or cut sourdough bread

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350℉
  2. Mix cream cheese, ¾ cup mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, oregano, and basil
  3. Spread into a pie pan or 2qt casserole dish. Top the cream cheese mixture with pizza sauce.
  4. Sprinkle remaining cheeses and pepperoni on top.
  5. Bake for 25 minutes.
  6. Cool for 5 minutes before serving. Serve with tortilla chips or bread.