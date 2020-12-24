Bridge Street’s Holiday Music Show

Celebrate the season with a full Bridge Street of great holiday music!

Please note, all the in-studio performances in this show were taped prior to COVID-19, when musicians and singers could be close together as they performed.

“The Night Before Christmas With You”

John, Bob and Peter Dean with Holly Gregg

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

Nick Ziobro and Julia Goodwin

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

Lizzie Klemperer with Sean O’Loughlin

“The Christmas Song”

Mikal Serafim with George Rossi, Mike Burns and Joe Miztal

“Happy Holidays”

Steve Laureti

“Away In A Manger”

Joanne Shenandoah with Bambi Niles

“Christmas Time Is Here”

Bob Brown, Cathleen O’Brien Brown, Liam Fitzpatrick & Ceara Windhausen

“Joy To The World”

Carolers from Dickens Christmas

“Silent Night”

From Syracuse University’s Holidays at Hendricks”

Hendricks Chapel Choir (directed by Peppie Calvar) with Organist Anne Laver

“(There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays”

The Calamari Sisters

“White Christmas”

The Lipker Sisters

“Winter Waltz”

Jim Brickman

“It’s Snowin’”

Robin Munn, Diana Jacobs and Julie Howard

Written by Bob Piorun

Musicians: Bob Piorun, Shane Aaserud, Butch Strong, Richard Howard

“O Holy Night”

Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers

“I Want It All” (Christmas Version)

Benny Mardones

“It’s Christmas”

Written & Performed By Kevin Michael Giordano

Musicians: Jimmy Bamonte, Gary Iacovelli, Dave Madden, Matthew Vacanti, Stein Arne Rimehaug, Steve Orlando

“We Wish You A Merry Christmas”

The Harmony Katz