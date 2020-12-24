Bridge Street’s Holiday Music Show

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Celebrate the season with a full Bridge Street of great holiday music!

Please note, all the in-studio performances in this show were taped prior to COVID-19, when musicians and singers could be close together as they performed.

“The Night Before Christmas With You”
John, Bob and Peter Dean with Holly Gregg

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside”
Nick Ziobro and Julia Goodwin

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”
Lizzie Klemperer with Sean O’Loughlin

“The Christmas Song”
Mikal Serafim with George Rossi, Mike Burns and Joe Miztal

“Happy Holidays”
Steve Laureti

“Away In A Manger”
Joanne Shenandoah with Bambi Niles

“Christmas Time Is Here”
Bob Brown, Cathleen O’Brien Brown, Liam Fitzpatrick & Ceara Windhausen

“Joy To The World”
Carolers from Dickens Christmas

“Silent Night”
From Syracuse University’s Holidays at Hendricks”
Hendricks Chapel Choir (directed by Peppie Calvar) with Organist Anne Laver

“(There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays”
The Calamari Sisters

“White Christmas”
The Lipker Sisters

“Winter Waltz”
Jim Brickman

“It’s Snowin’”
Robin Munn, Diana Jacobs and Julie Howard
Written by Bob Piorun
Musicians: Bob Piorun, Shane Aaserud, Butch Strong, Richard Howard

“O Holy Night”
Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers

“I Want It All” (Christmas Version)
Benny Mardones

“It’s Christmas”
Written & Performed By Kevin Michael Giordano
Musicians: Jimmy Bamonte, Gary Iacovelli, Dave Madden, Matthew Vacanti, Stein Arne Rimehaug, Steve Orlando

“We Wish You A Merry Christmas”
The Harmony Katz

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected