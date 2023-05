(WSYR-TV) — It has been a best selling novel and a movie, but now “The Bridges of Madison County” is making its way to the stage at the Redhouse Arts Center. Laura Josepher is the director of the production and Thom Miller is playing the role of Robert.

Performances are this week and next, with night and matinee shows. Audience members are required to wear masks at the showings.

For details on the performances and for more information on the Redhouse Arts Center, visit theredhouse.org.