Bring Joy To Your Day With Russell Stover “Joy Bites”

Taking time for ourselves is more important than ever and some say it’s vital to reduce stress and stay productive. Beauty and style expert Bobbie Thomas, knows all too well how important this can be.

While Thomas is always on the go, she stresses to take time for yourself. With Russell Stover’s Joy Bites, you can enjoy their first no sugar added chocolate. Along with packaging that is 100% recyclable you can indulge in a piece of joy.

For more information you can visit, RussellStover.com/Joybites.