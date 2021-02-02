Bring the Doctor to You with Hippity Hop Peds House Call Service

While it can be hard to get your child to the doctor’s office whether they’re sick or just for a checkup you can bring the doctor to you with Hippity Hops Peds House Call Service.   

Owner behind the service, Dr. Tashika Gomez saw the need that there aren’t that many pediatric nurse practitioners in the Syracuse area. Dr. Gomez wanted to provide the highest quality of care in the comfort of patient’s homes. She says, “It gives parents a convenience of not having to bundle up your kids or having your children be exposed to illness.”  

Hippity Hops Peds House Call Service treats a variety of illness for children 18 and younger. From the common cold, belly pain, earaches, etc. you can contact Dr. Gomez for a house visit.  If needed she will recommend a higher level of care if the patient requires it.   

Hippity Hops Peds House Call Service serves the Syracuse, Liverpool, Fayetteville-Manlius, Salina, Cicero, Baldwinsville, Dewitt & Clay areas.  They are open Monday – Friday from 5:30pm – 8:30pm and Saturday and Sundays from 9am – 6pm. You can make an appointment by calling or texting 315-715-5677 to schedule a house call.  You can also email hippityhoppeds@gmail.com 

For more information you can find them online at HippityHopPeds.com.

