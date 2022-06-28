High demand has created new opportunities for hosts to share awe-inspiring spaces, and now AirBNB wants to help you bring your out of this world idea to life. Kristie Wolf, host of The Big Idaho Potato hotel talks about AirBnb’s new feature: the OMG Fund.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is Kristie’s third unique listing of the six she has now. Having previously been a touring attraction, Kristie was gifted this giant fiberglass potato and spent $32,000 to make it into a living pace.

AirBNB has launched a fund to support hosts who have these unique ideas. The OMG Fund is a $10 million dollar fund and will pick 100 winners to each receive $100,000 to make their crazy AirBNB listings available. Anyone is welcome to submit their ideas, which will be judged based on originality, feasibility, and overall guest experience. The OMG category of AirBNB encapsulates everything odd that you didn’t know existed.

If you want to join in on the fun and apply, you can visit AirBNB.Com/OMGFund to find out more. You have until July 22nd to apply.