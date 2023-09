(WSYR-TV) — September is Alopecia Awareness month. Tracy Chamberlin Higginbotham is the founder of the Women’s Athletic Network and she joined us to bring awareness to Alopecia areata.

It is an autoimmune disease that attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss.

Chamberlin Higginbotham is living with Alopecia and shared how sports helped her feel comfortable

For more information visit www.naaf.org