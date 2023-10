(WSYR-TV) — You may not know that October is Sensory Processing Disorder awareness month. It impacts how our brain receives and processes information.

Mental Health and Disability Advocate Christina Van Ditto shared ow you can help someone who has Sensory Processing Disorder navigate Halloween.

Van Ditto’s mission with S.A.M.E., “Soul and Mind Evolution” is to empower families and communities with support and education about inclusivity and more. Check her out on Facebook.