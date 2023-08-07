(WSYR-TV) — Back in the 1930s, a group of Scottish-Americans joined together to initiate a Scottish cultural event at Emerson Park in Auburn. The event was a way to celebrate the Highland Games in Scotland, which mimic the same events that they knew and grew up attending in Scotland.

Now honoring the 80th year, the Scottish Community will gather at Long Branch Park in Liverpool this Saturday, Aug. 12 to put on the Central New York Scottish Games & Celtic Festival. President of the Games Jim Engle and piper Jack Heins joined us to discuss the competitions you can participate in and the festivities you can enjoy this weekend.

Be prepared to break a sweat! There will be heavy athletics throughout the day that will feature a caber toss, open stone, sheaf toss and others. Along with the athletic competition, attendees can compete in the Highland Dancing competition along with the piping and drumming competition.

For more information, check out cnyscottishgames.org.