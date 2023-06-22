(WSYR-TV) — There were great crowds Thursday night as the Syracuse Jazz Fest got underway with shows in two dozen venues all over downtown Syracuse.

It’s just the first of five days and nights of music, what Jazz Fest Founder Frank Malfitano called ‘five festivals in one.’ It all culminates in a new addition to the Jazz Fest line-up: a celebration of gospel jazz at Syracuse University on Sunday.

The Dean of Hendricks Chapel, Brian Konkol, stopped by the Bridge Street set to tell us how this came to be and what to expect Sunday.

You can find the entire Jazz Fest schedule online at SyracuseJazzFest.com. And the Gospel Jazz Sunday, like everything at Jazz Fest, is free and open to everyone.