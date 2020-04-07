Bringing Together Deaf And Hard Of Hearing During COVID-19

While teachers are working hard to keep things as normal as possible during this pandemic, it’s even more critical for students who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. In many homes, there are no family members fluent in their first language, ASL. The non-for-profit, Whole Me Inc. is bringing the deaf and hearing worlds together even through the pandemic.

Youth Program Coordinator, Cecilia Clark tells us they’re still offering ASL classes, afterschool and interpreting but virtually through Zoom. Clark says even without the in-person interaction, students are still able to still continue with their schoolwork through video chatting.

You can find out more about the Whole Me virtual after-school program and find some great resources for people who are deaf and hard-of-hearing at wholemeinc.com.