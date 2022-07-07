(WSYR-TV) — Beer and music are a match made in heaven and it just so happens that heaven will be at Heritage Hill Brew House this Saturday for the Brite Vibes Music Festival.

Dan Palladino, owner of Heritage Hill Brew House welcomes over 50-plus breweries, food trucks, fireworks and campers this Saturday, July 9th from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

In connection with the New York State Brewers Association, the Brite Vibes Festival is setting the bar higher for beer festivals nationally with a full-day lineup of music, events, refreshments and more.

“It’s just going to be a day full of fun and people need it after the last couple of years for sure. With this location, the beer and the music it’s a perfect fit,” Paul Leon of the New York State Brewers Association said.

The headlining artists include national acts like The Nude Party and local sensations like Mike Powell.

For tickets and more information go to BriteVibesFestival.com.