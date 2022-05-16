For more than 60 years, the Famous Artists Broadway Theater Series has presented Syracuse audiences with the very best performances in the world, including classical concerts, opera, ballet and theatre. And the 2022/23 season proves no different.

Famous Artists has been having some fun with their fans on social media, dropping some fairly broad hints about what the new season holds. But now, the secret’s out. Tim Fox sits down with NAC President Albert Nocciolino to discuss the all new season and some of the great shows heading to “Broadway in Syracuse” this fall.



